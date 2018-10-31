News

THIS character from DDLJ is Manish Raisinghan’s dream role!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Oct 2018 07:47 PM

MUMBAI: Every actor has a dream role that they would like to play in life. Even the most accomplished ones have that one role they wish to perform.

TellyChakkar got in touch in with talented television actor Manish Raisinghan and asked him about his dream role. He said that he would love to essay the role of Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge—one of the most iconic characters of the Indian film Industry.

Manish further stated that he would like to play the role of Raj, as he thinks that it is the best written and adorable role ever and that the character is classic and yet contemporary. He also said that the character would live forever, and every generation who watches this movie will fall in love with Shah Rukh, as nothing can go wrong with such a beautiful character.

What do you think of Manish Raisinghan?

Well, we wish Manish gets to play a similar character soon!

