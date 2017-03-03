Characters with grey shades most promising: Karan Goddwani

Colors’ newly launched series Dil Se Dil Tak has already made its way to the hearts of audience with a gripping story and a wonderful team of actors.

Shashi Sumeet Productions, which is counted among the top series makers in the industry after its cult show Diya Aur Baati Hum hit great heights, helms the reins of Dil Se Dil Tak.

The good looking actor Karan Goddwani, who was earlier part of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has continued to be a part of Shashi Sumeet’s family by bagging a pivotal role in the above show.

In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, the actor shares his love to enact characters with varied shades.

“I would love to play the role of a villain or do some intense romantic scenes. I feel that there are so many things that remain unnoticed about a role. People won’t remember a role until and unless there is a shade of grey added to it. It looks like overacting when an actor tries to get himself noticed by adding something on his own. It may also get edited so you need to stick to your part.”

The promo of Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (the sequel of Diya Aur Baati Hum) is already rolling on screens. Karan admitted that he was approached to be a part of the show but he had to decline.

“I didn’t opt for the show as it needed me to age as per the character need. The promo looks amazing and I will miss being a part of it. Our decisions are based on our past and this decision of mine is because of those creative and producers who had stereotyped me. So this time I didn’t want to get into the age bracket and then again prove myself by playing a young role again.”

Keep up the good work Karan.