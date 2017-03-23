Characters of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' are extremely real: Sumeet Raghavan

Sumeet Raghavan, who is fondly remembered as the loving Saahil from "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", says the characters are extremely real from the popular show which makes it relatable.



"The characters of 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' are all extremely human and real and that's where the humour lies. One can relate to these characters, not a single one is farfetched so to get the real essence and the vulnerability, it was paramount to revisit Saahil," Sumeet said in a statement.



The popular show is coming back with the second season as a web series after ten years The actor is spending his time watching and reliving all the episodes of the show.



Commenting on his look for the show, Sumeet said: " Well there is no change as far as my look is concerned."



Talking about their first script reading sessions after years, he said: "We had a great time for the script reading. I mean what do you expect when the Sarabhais meet. Complete madness. Can't wait to start shooting."

(Source: IANS)