Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

quickie
Priyal Gor

I would like to get naughty with Randeep Hooda: Priyal Gor

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?

Which new show do you enjoy watching the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Charlie Chauhan turns stunt woman for a TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 05:44 PM

The charismatic Charlie Chauhan is back and how!

After wining hearts of millions of youth with Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, Charlie will soon be seen in Zing’s upcoming show Aye Zindagi produced by BBC.

It will be an episodic show which will narrate stories related to the realization or transformation of an individual.

Charlie is quite excited about this project as for the first time in her acting career, she has turned into a stunt woman on TV.

As per our sources, Charlie will depict the role of the real life stunt lady Geeta Tandon who has earlier been part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The episode will show her work journey, ups and downs and and also her love life.

When we buzzed Charlie, she confirmed being part of the project.

The show is slated to launch by mid of January!

Tags > Charlie Chauhan, Zing TV, stunt woman, Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, upcoming show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top