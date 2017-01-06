Charlie Chauhan turns stunt woman for a TV show

The charismatic Charlie Chauhan is back and how!

After wining hearts of millions of youth with Kaisi Ye Yaariaan, Charlie will soon be seen in Zing’s upcoming show Aye Zindagi produced by BBC.

It will be an episodic show which will narrate stories related to the realization or transformation of an individual.

Charlie is quite excited about this project as for the first time in her acting career, she has turned into a stunt woman on TV.

As per our sources, Charlie will depict the role of the real life stunt lady Geeta Tandon who has earlier been part of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The episode will show her work journey, ups and downs and and also her love life.

When we buzzed Charlie, she confirmed being part of the project.

The show is slated to launch by mid of January!