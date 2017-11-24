Hot Downloads

Charu Asopa breaks her silence on calling-off her engagement with Neeraj!

ShachiTapiawala
By ShachiTapiawala
24 Nov 2017 01:33 PM

From volatile divorces to splits we never saw coming, the year is littered with the remains of love stories, leaving us wondering – does true love even exist?

Amongst the many couples who are getting divorced and have spilt, TellyChakkar recently reported about Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya flogging their engagement. The two were supposed to get married early next year.

While Charu chose to maintain her silence, Neeraj confirmed the news to us, “Yes, sometimes 2 people are meant to be not more than great friends. In my case, majority of problems have been created because of the rumours.”

When questioned if this decision was taken due to a tiff over a case of either of the two cheating on each other and other financial matters, he clarified, “There were no tiffs of sorts between us regarding money or anything. We are matured individuals and with the rate at which divorces are taking place, it is better to not have a relationship with a weak foundation.”

Now, while people are speculating as to why the couple is headed towards calling off their engagement, Charu has decided to break her silence on the matter.

This is what she has to say -

“Neeraj and I called off our engagement due to some issues which are personal. As clarified by Neeraj, there are no tiffs over financial issues or other consequential matters. We are working on our relationship and if all things fall into place, we will get married on the date which has been decided. The venue and all the arrangements are still booked and nothing has been cancelled. Unnecessary rumours are doing nothing but adding fuel to the fire we are trying to put out. “

Charu and Neeraj, we hope that you’ll resolve your differences and overcome your dilemma to become one!

