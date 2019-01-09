Charu Asopa joins Star Plus’ Karn Sangini

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Karn Sangini recently went through plot change. The Shashi Sumeet Productions’ mythological show had alteration in its storyline due to low TRPs.

As we know, the makers were supposed to bring Mahabharat angle with the show progressing. However, they later decided to chop off the particular plot from the show and characters like Arjun (Kinshuk Vaidya), Draupadi (Madirakshi Mundle), Bhishma, Pandavas and other major characters are no more be part of the show.

Now, as per the latest development, the makers have roped in TV actress Charu Asopa for the show.

According to our sources, Charu is joined the cast to play a negative character.

We have heard the actress has already started shooting and her entry in expected very soon.

When we reached out to Charu she asked us to later.