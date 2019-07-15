Charu Asopa meets THESE TWO Mere Angne Mein co-stars

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa has been grabbing headlines for her wedding to Rajeev, Sushmita Sen’s brother on 16th June in an intimate wedding in Goa. Now, the actress is once again in limelight, but this time for her reunion with her Mere Angne Mein co-stars Ekta Kaul and Krutika Desai.

The newly married Charu Asopa met with her co-stars Ekta Kaul and Krutika Desai, and we must say that had a lovely time together. The trio met after a long time and had fun together.

Charu took to her social media handle and shared a picture of them together. The trio looks beautiful together as they happily posed for the camera. Charu played the role of Preeti Srivastav in the show. Krutika played the role of Shanti, Preeti’s dadi, while Ekta was seen in the role of Riya, Preeti’s sister-in-law.

