Charu Asopa pens down a lovely birthday note for her mother-in-law

10 Aug 2019 05:46 PM

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa, who is known for her role of Preeti in Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in Jiji Maa, got married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen in a lavish wedding in Goa in the presence of family and friends. The actress is currently living the best phase of her life and is busy exploring her newfound relationships with her in-laws.

On account of her mother-in-law's birthday recently, Charu shared an extremely sweet picture on social media and wished her. She captioned the picture as, "With your appearance in my life, I never again laugh at jokes about mother-in-law. God gave me one more mother. I wish your soul to sing, and eyes to shine with happiness and love. Love u mamma."

