Charu Asopa’s reply on unfollowing husband Rajeev Sen on social media!

MUMBAI: Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa recently made headlines for their wedding. The love birds tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Goa in the presence of family and friends. Their pictures were all over social media and the duo looked adorable together as a newly married couple.

However, recently, the couple grabbed eyeballs for a different reason. They have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple has been actively sharing their pictures from their wedding festivities and honeymoon. However, it seems that something is not good in their paradise.

When Indiaforums contacted Charu, she said, “I don’t want to say anything.”

Charu and Rajeev registered their marriage on 7th June. Later, they exchanged their vows on 16th June in a grand ceremony after their dreamy engagement ceremony against the backdrop of Goa’s beautiful beach.