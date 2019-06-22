Charu Asopa thanks Sushmita Sen for her wedding lehenga

MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actress Charu Asopa tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of friends and family members. Their wedding ceremony took place on 16 June 2019. Being the elder sister, Sushmita took care of the arrangements and actively took part in all the rituals. In fact, it was Sushmita who chose the wedding lehenga. Charu had also shared how Sushmita had selected her wedding lehenga and that she was waiting anxiously to wear it. Charu looked ethereal in a red and golden lehenga with matching jewellery.

And now, Charu took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures from the wedding where she can be seen dressed as a bride. Along with the post, she shared a thank you note for sister-in-law as she gifted her the wedding lehenga.

Her caption read, “Every girl has a dream to see herself as a Bride, thank you Didi for making this dream come true so beautifully..! @sushmitasen47 Love you so much."

Take a look below.