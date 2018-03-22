Charu Mehra to enter Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Balaji Telefilms’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein on Star Plus is powerpacked with some helluva entertainment. So much so, that we cannot have enough of the show and the way the actors tune in the characters.

While the team is currently in London shooting for an exciting new track against the panaromic backdrop, we have another beautiful actress entering the show.

We are talking about actress Charu Mehra, who will enter the show as a mysterious character.



"I will be entering Yeh Hai Mohobbatein and my character will be highly mysterious, adding spice to the already twisted story," Charu said in a statement.

Charu has been a part of shows such as Kumkum Bhagya on Zee TV and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi on Colors in the past. We wish Charu all the best for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.