Charu Rohatgi passes away

A loss of a dear one is always very painful.

TellyChakkar brings a grievous news for its readers. The veteran television actress Charu Rohatgi passed away this morning.

The talented thespian has been a part of the television industry for many years. She is remembered for her stint in TV shows namely Pratigya, Uttaran, Trideviyaan and also played Parineeti Chopra’s mother in Ishaqzaade.

According to our sources, it is a natural death. Charu suffered from cardiac arrest today morning.

We tried reaching Charu’s family but could not get through anyone.

Our heartfelt condolences to Charu’s loved ones. May her soul rest in peace.