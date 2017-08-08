‘Saat Phere' fame Rajshree Thakur is on cloud nine these days as she has been blessed with a baby girl. Her daughter was born on 2 August.

When Tellychakkar.com contacted her she was more than happy to share her experience with us. She excitedly said, “It’s a great feeling to become a mother. The happiness is of another level andhow you feel when you take your baby in your hands for the first time cannot be expressed in words.”

“Upon becoming a mother you experience mixed emotions…you go through pain and when you see the little one your pain is gone. You get advice from relatives but when you go through the journey you understand and likewise you learn about motherhood,” she added.

Did the actress and her husband expect anything before delivering the baby? She replied, “We did not expect for a boy or a girl but we always wanted a healthy child. My husband wanted a baby girl so he is on the top of happiness.”

Talking about the tradition they are going to follow, she quipped, “I belong to a Maharashtrian family so we have rituals right from the first day the baby is born. We are even going to decide her name according to her rashi and kundali.”

We wish Rajshree happier days ahead!