Check out 10 beautiful and stylish pictures of birthday girl Shraddha Arya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Aug 2019 04:09 PM

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. She has been part of shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl. She has also done films like Paathshaala and Nishabd. Currently, she is winning hearts by playing the role of Dr. Preeta Arora in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. She is also seen in Nach Baliye 9 with her partner Alam Makkar.

Shraddha is also known for her fashionable avatar. From ethnic outfits to western attires, her style game is always on point. Right from the traditional lehengas to brunch wear, and of course, her bikini outfits as well, the actress' wardrobe is the perfect mix of everything balanced. The actress gives major style goals to fans. So, as she turns a year older, here we present 10 beautiful and stylish pictures of the actress.

Take a look below:

