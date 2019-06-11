Check out this adorable throwback selfie of love birds Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal from their Milan trip

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal certainly know how to create beautiful memories. Wherever the couple go, they make sure to click some pictures which in future will certainly bring a smile to their faces. No doubt their adorable chemistry gives major couple goals to their fans.

They were on a workcation in Milan recently, and as usual, they captured some beautiful moments in their lens. Rocky took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from their recent trip to Milan.

He captioned the post as, “An evergreen, everlasting love story with a pinch of newfound self-obsession in between the shooting schedule of #WishList in #Milan." In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen posing cosily for a selfie, looking adorable.

Take a look below.

For the uninitiated, their love story started on the sets of the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where Hina was the main lead and Rocky was the producer. Hina took a break from TV to work on her films. Her debut film is Lines and she is currently working on her second film Wishlist.