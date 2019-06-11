Check out this adorable video made by a fan of Ravi and Sargun

MUMBAI: Ravi and Sargun are one of the most loved couples of television. The two have a massive fan following. The duo met on the sets of 12/24 Karol Bagh, and sparks flew between them. After dating for some time, they tied the knot in the year 2013.



Ravi and Sargun also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. It was on this show that Ravi had proposed to Sargun. The two frequently put up loving posts for one another on social media.



Their fans are really fond of them, and they put in a lot of effort to make their favorite actors happy.



Ravi recently shared a lovely video made by one of their fans in which you can see Ravi pampering Sargun. He captioned it saying, 'God bless you all for such beautiful edits ..this one really got me smiling also made me realize that I can't really keep my hands off her ...I miss you meri choti.'



Check out the post below.