Check out Bela and Mahir’s new looks in Colors’ Naagin 3

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Naagin 3 taking a leap of mostly 24 years. The lead characters Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) and Mahir (Pearl V Puri) will be killed by Tamsi (daughter of Vishakha and Hukum) and will reincarnate.

Post the story jump, as reported by us, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien actress Krishna Mukherjee will be seen depicting the role of the grown-up Tamsi.

We are sure that the fans of Naagin 3 are anxiously waiting to see Mahir and Bela in their new looks post the leap.

Well, here are some pictures of them in their new avatar. Both Pearl and Surbhi have gone more casual. Surbhi has glamed up her look with glasses.

Take a look!

As per the upcoming plot, actor Deepak Wadhwa will be seen playing Mahir’s brother, while Tamsi will be seen as his friend.

Soon, with the show progressing, Bela and Mahir will come face-to-face. It will happen so when Mahir’s car will get punctured and Bela will help in fixing it.

Will Bela and Mahir realize their connection from the past?