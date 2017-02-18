Check out: Birthday girl Gia Manek’s lovely Instapics

The sweet and pretty actress Gia Manek, who is still alive in the hearts of many as Gopi from Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, turns a year older today.

The birthday girl is showered with lots of love and wishes from her fans across the globe on her birthday today. Gia never fails to connect with her fans on social media by sharing lovely clicks of her with them or having an interaction with them whenever time permits.

On the occasion of Gia’s birthday today, we share some of the lovely clicks of her that she has shared on her Instagram account.

Have a look –

Last night in my most fav @archanakochharofficial for @colorstv annual party ! Thanx @rajcheerfull sir and @colorstv for an amazing party and warm welcome ! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Mar 13, 2016 at 3:34am PDT

Never feel sorry for being #real ! On that note #goodnight A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Mar 31, 2016 at 1:01pm PDT

Happy #poilaboishakh ! Shubho nobo borsho ! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Apr 14, 2016 at 5:52am PDT

May Allah accept all your prayers in this Ramadan.Wishing everyone a "Happy Ramadan"! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Jun 7, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

#aboutlastnight #goldawards2016 in this gorgeous @archanakochharofficial #ahimsasilk .Thanx Archana for making me look like this ! .Her Facebook page -http://bit.ly/1TZoB1p! Guys please show her some love by liking her page ! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Jun 10, 2016 at 1:24am PDT

Since you'll loved the 3 different looks designed by my dear friend @archanakochharofficial ,here is the 1st look! #onpopulardemand #indian #ghagracholi #pink #yellow #black A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Jul 7, 2016 at 11:31pm PDT

Finally look "C" for you guys designed by my dear friend @archanakochharofficial ! #lookingforyou A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Jul 11, 2016 at 10:29am PDT

Be the love you never received -Rune Cazuli . Thank you @shampa.basu for this pretty saree ! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Oct 12, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

#ita2016 in beautiful @archanakochharofficial and loving it ! Thank you Ak ! A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:22am PST

Oh hello #roposo ! Wearing this vivid outfit designed by my dear friend @archanakocchar ! It's perfect for spring and summer ! So what shoes would you wear with this dress ? #redlips #soroposo A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:35am PST

We wish Giaa a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead.