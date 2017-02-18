Check out: Birthday girl Gia Manek’s lovely Instapics

The sweet and pretty actress Gia Manek, who is still alive in the hearts of many as Gopi from Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, turns a year older today.
The birthday girl is showered with lots of love and wishes from her fans across the globe on her birthday today. Gia never fails to connect with her fans on social media by sharing lovely clicks of her with them or having an interaction with them whenever time permits.
On the occasion of Gia’s birthday today, we share some of the lovely clicks of her that she has shared on her Instagram account.
Have a look –
Here's something fun to thank all of you for the 50k love and support. Participate in the #GiawithAK contest by following these simple steps: 1. Comment on the photo and tell me which Archana Kochhar outfit/avtaar you think suits me best and why? 2. Follow @archanakochharofficial page 3. The best answer will win pieces from celebrity designer Archana Kochhar's collection. I shall announce the winners day after on Facebook live #tellychakkar. A big thank you to @tellychakkar for helping me reach out to my fans. So everyone, lets get started! Interview with @tellychakkar -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9LJyftwt3Y ! 2 lucky winners get ready to win gifts from my dear friend and designer @archanakochharofficial .
We wish Giaa a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead.
Add new comment