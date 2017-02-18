Hot Downloads

Check out: Birthday girl Gia Manek’s lovely Instapics

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2017 03:24 PM

The sweet and pretty actress Gia Manek, who is still alive in the hearts of many as Gopi from Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, turns a year older today.

The birthday girl is showered with lots of love and wishes from her fans across the globe on her birthday today. Gia never fails to connect with her fans on social media by sharing lovely clicks of her with them or having an interaction with them whenever time permits. 

On the occasion of Gia’s birthday today, we share some of the lovely clicks of her that she has shared on her Instagram account.

Have a look –

Never feel sorry for being #real ! On that note #goodnight

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

Happy #poilaboishakh ! Shubho nobo borsho !

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

May Allah accept all your prayers in this Ramadan.Wishing everyone a "Happy Ramadan"!

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

Finally look "C" for you guys designed by my dear friend @archanakochharofficial ! #lookingforyou

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

Be the love you never received -Rune Cazuli . Thank you @shampa.basu for this pretty saree !

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

#ita2016 in beautiful @archanakochharofficial and loving it ! Thank you Ak !

A post shared by Gia Manek (@gia_manek) on

We wish Giaa a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead.

 

birthday, Gia Manek, TV actress, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, instapics, Gopi

