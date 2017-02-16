Hot Downloads

News

Check out: Birthday girl Saniya Touqeer’s ADORABLE Instapics

By TellychakkarTeam
16 Feb 2017 04:13 PM

It’s time to sing the Happy Birthday jingle to the little wonder Saniya Touqeer!!!

The little girl, who plays the role of Manu on &TV's much loved show Waaris, has won hearts of the audience for justifying her role. 

The little one has turned a year older today and is being showered with love and wishes from her co-stars and fans. We heard that her birthday will be celebrated on the sets of Waaris.

On the occasion of her birthday today, we share some of her adorable Instapics that will make your day special. Have a look –

Good morning

A post shared by Saniya Touqeer (@saniya_touqeer) on

Watch waris

A post shared by Saniya Touqeer (@saniya_touqeer) on

Saniya Touqeer in kanjak roop

A post shared by Saniya Touqeer (@saniya_touqeer) on

Todays look

A post shared by Saniya Touqeer (@saniya_touqeer) on

We wish Saniya a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

