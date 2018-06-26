Check out Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Yogita Bihani’s unseen personality

MUMBAI: No matter how big or small, whenever we make an effort to bring a smile on someone’s face, it leaves us with a great feeling of satisfaction.

Newbie Yogita Bihani, who is stepping into the glittery world of entertainment with Dil Hi Toh Hai on Sony Entertainment Television, is one such person who loves to make people smile. Known to be a loving and caring person in real life, her onscreen persona of Dr. Palak Sharma also resembles her real personality in many ways. It’s a lesser known fact that Yogita spends her weekends collecting the extra food prepared at lavish hotels and restaurants in the city and distributes the same amongst needy kids from the slums near Bandra reclamation.

Working along with an NGO, she also teaches basic sanitation and hygiene practices to the children. After the kids have had their fill of food, Yogita and the NGO members indulge in fun activities with the tiny tots such as colouring and basic handicraft sessions.

Yogita has been associated with the NGO for over a year now and enjoys spending time with the underprivileged children. The budding actress feels happy to share moments of joy with the innocent kids and tries her best to spend as much time as she can with them.

Yogita says, “It feels nice to make others happy. We are blessed that we have a loving family, food and a protective home. But, there are so many people around us who can’t afford to have a single meal in a day. It’s a small effort from our end to make the world a better place for all. We collect extra food from few restaurants and distribute it amongst under-privileged children. We also try to educate them about basic hygiene practices which can protect them and their family from diseases. Most of the little ones are very creative and talented but they can’t afford basic schooling. Also, lack of awareness inhibits them from becoming an important part of society. We are trying our best to provide as much as we can for them so that they always have a smile on their faces. Spending few moments of happiness with them is the perfect day out for me.”

In the upcoming track of the show, Palak Sharma aka Yogita Bihani will be seen supporting an NGO where there are 20 kids who require proper medical treatment. Palak doesn’t have sufficient funds to help those kids, but she will take a tough decision for the sake of their treatment.