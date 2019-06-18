Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's cool swag

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular and loved television stars. She is loved not just for her work but also for her style statements. The style diva rocks both ethnic and western attires with panache.

The actress is an active social media user. She enjoys a huge fan following and makes sure to treat her fans with her pictures. Today, she took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself, and her style game was as usual on point. Clad in a grey floral saree by teaming up with a pair of sunglasses, Divyanka showed off her cool swag. The actress gave the traditional saree a quirky twist by adding the cool glares to it. She captioned the picture as, “Yeh Dhoop hai ya Style teri!”

Take a look below.

On the acting front, Divyanka is currently playing the role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She also did a cameo in Dipika Kakar and Karan Singh Grover’s new show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s first episode. She also has a web show in her kitty. Titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, the web show will star her opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.