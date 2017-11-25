Check out: Farnaz Shetty bids farewell to Waaris with a heartfelt message

&TV’s popular daily Waaris produced by Viniyard Films is set to bid adieu to its viewers!
The team associated with a show is always left behind with lots of memories after the shoot wraps up.
Pretty and talented Farnaz Shetty, the female protagonist in Waaris indeed had a beautiful journey with the show where she was seen experimenting with different shades of her role. Not only this, but she had an amazing time working with the team associated with the show.
Farnaz took Instagram to express her emotions on her journey with the show and she thanked her team for the beautiful journey she had. Have a look at her Instagram post –
Whatever happens with Us,there's always something that remains unrevealed.we aren't aware of everything ever ! #waaris for me was an unrevealed story that I lived wholeheartedly... I lived as Mannu,I lived as Sartaj , I lived as Preet And I lived Majorly as Farnaz ! There's Alot that happened through this and there'll be alot thats gonna happen through this...and ill wait for the Pages to open with love and dignity. Thanks to one and All Associated with this Show...Thankyou @andtvofficial It was My First Show With Your Channel and its an unforgettable experience @viniyardfilms @ashviniyardi @rdevyani thankyou for believing and having faith in Me @garima_prem you are a beautiful insideout...always Remain the same @neelmotwani you are a blessing in my life and we have a long way to go with love and many more challenges @farhinaparvez @swati.bajpai you both are the my chocobomb waiting for you to get well soon [email protected] @jaswirkaur @vandanalalwaniverma @angadhasija @_siddhaanth_ @iakshaydogra @ankitabahuguna @vindhyatiwary @sanketchoukse it was an amazing working experience with you all...iam sorry if i miss out on anyone here My Majority Love Goes to My Fans For loving Me so Much Unconditionally ...Guys Your Love Injects Me with a kick of boost and Strength ! Keep Loving This way...we have a Long way to Go... Muaaahhh
So sweet! Isn’t it?
TellyChakkar wishes Farnaz and team Waaris good luck for their future endeavours.
