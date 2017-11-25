Check out: Farnaz Shetty bids farewell to Waaris with a heartfelt message

&TV’s popular daily Waaris produced by Viniyard Films is set to bid adieu to its viewers!

The team associated with a show is always left behind with lots of memories after the shoot wraps up.

Pretty and talented Farnaz Shetty, the female protagonist in Waaris indeed had a beautiful journey with the show where she was seen experimenting with different shades of her role. Not only this, but she had an amazing time working with the team associated with the show.

Farnaz took Instagram to express her emotions on her journey with the show and she thanked her team for the beautiful journey she had. Have a look at her Instagram post –

So sweet! Isn’t it?

TellyChakkar wishes Farnaz and team Waaris good luck for their future endeavours.