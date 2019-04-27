Check out first audition of Jennifer Winget!

MUMBAI: The beautiful actress Jennifer Winget started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and then appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in various television shows.

She garnered accolades for portraying the role of Zoya in Bepannah.

The actress has also been part of some of the most loved shows including Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Saraswatichandra, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, and Kkusum. In fact, her role in Saraswatichandra is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show.

Her talent, beauty and fashion sense is appreciated by her fans. The actress has come a long way since the days she started her career.

Take a look at her video when for the first time she gave audition for TV shows: