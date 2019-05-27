Check out a glimpse of Nakuul Mehta’s role in his next

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He is popular for soaps likeIshqbaaaz and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.He next will be seen in a short film.

His upcoming short film is called Unbelonging. It is produced by Fully Underground Cinema Korridor. He will be seen in the role of Yousuf in the project. He has been sporting a moustache for this role.

In the character introduction video, Nakuul can be seen staring at a mirror intensely while interesting background music is being played. Take a look below:

(video)

This is Nakuul's second short film with Fully Underground Cinema Korridor. In his earlier short film, Avant Garde, he played the role of Pythagoras Sharma. The film received critical acclaim and was showcased at many film festivals.

It seems the actor has several projects in his kitty. He will also be seen in a short film called Sunny Side Upar,which is produced by Anurag Kashyap. According to reports, he has also collaborated with Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal for another project.

Are you excited to see Nakuul in Unbelonging? Hit the comment section below.