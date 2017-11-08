Legendary Bollywood comedian, Johny Lever will be seen captivating the audience with his electrifying performance, this time on the small screen! As we all know, Johnny is pepped up to mark his debut in the fiction space as he will be seen in a double role. The cop based comedy daily will have Johny playing a police commissioner and his own tapori informer.

The show will also feature Kiku Sharda - one of the most renowned comedians on TV, Vipul Roy, Kishwer Merchantt, Shweta Gulati and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Partners has come out with quirky and groovy music video titled, Partners – Trouble Ho Gayi Double, composed by the chartbuster musicians, Meet Bros (also known as Meet Beats)!

Partners is a story of two Inspectors - Manav Desai (Kiku Sharda), a happy-go-lucky police officer and Aditya Dev (Vipul Roy), a by-the-book officer; as they are forced into forming a professional partnership. Aditya and Manav, despite having drastically opposite character traits, will partner as a team of the Special Investigation Team headed by Commissioner, Gogol Chatterjee, played by Johnny Lever; and solve difficult cases.

The show’s poster was revealed in October and in case you missed it, here’s a dekho of the same -

We can’t wait for the show to hit television! What about you?