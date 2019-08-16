Check out how Sanjivani's Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and others have a blast on the sets

MUMBAI: The medical drama Sanjivani 2 has been one of the much-awaited shows of this year and now finally it has hit the small screen recently. The show has already kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. For its narrative and performance of the cast, the show has been garnering good reviews.

For the uninitiated, the reboot version of the 2000s features Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles and original cast members of Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli are a part of the reboot. Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh are playing pivotal roles in it. The cast often share pictures from the sets, leaving the fans wanting for more. And now, Rashmi Singh from the show took to her Instagram handle to share some BTS pictures which prove that the cast members had a blast as they shoot for the series. She shared three groupfies which featured herself along with Surbhi, Namit, Robin, and Kunal among others.

Take a look below.