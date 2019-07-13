Check out how Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol groove to Badshah's latest track Paagal in this video

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has made a strong place for himself in the world of music. He came into limelight with his single Saturday Saturday and went on to entertain fans with tracks like Proper Patola, Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Mercy, Buzz and She Move It Like to name a few.



Now, he released his new song Paagal and broke a world record within a short span of 24 hours. He later took to his social media handle to share a mash-up video in which the most loved on-screen Jodi, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is grooving to his new track. The video is originally from Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and the original song is Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, also referred to as Banno Ki Saheli.



Badshah wrote a hilarious caption to compliment his video. He wrote, “So we somehow managed to get @iamsrk and @kajol to do another video for PAAGAL. Lol dekho aur bataao kaisa lagaa.”



Take a look below.