News

Check out Jennifer Winget's first look as army officer Monica for Code M

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Jun 2019 04:38 PM

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has been wooing the audience with her acting chops as well as style statements. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming web series, Code M, which also stars Tanuj Virwani and ace actor Rajat Kapoor.

The web series will feature her in the role of Monica, who is an army officer. Fans have been eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of her look, and now the actress' first look in the show has hit the internet.  In a video, the actress can be seen in army uniform, looking effortless in her character.  Check out below.

Previously, Jennifer Winget has acted in many television shows.  She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Code M is her first web series.

Tags > Jennifer Winget, Code M, Tanuj Virwani, Rajat Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho...

Launch of &TV's new show Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra

past seven days