Check out Jennifer Winget's first look as army officer Monica for Code M

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has been wooing the audience with her acting chops as well as style statements. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming web series, Code M, which also stars Tanuj Virwani and ace actor Rajat Kapoor.

The web series will feature her in the role of Monica, who is an army officer. Fans have been eagerly waiting to have a glimpse of her look, and now the actress' first look in the show has hit the internet. In a video, the actress can be seen in army uniform, looking effortless in her character. Check out below.

Previously, Jennifer Winget has acted in many television shows. She is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Code M is her first web series.