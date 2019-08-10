News

Check out Kanchi Kaul’s adorable birthday wish for hubby Shabir Ahluwalia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 01:06 PM

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia, who is one of the most popular television actors, turns a year older today.   

The actor, who is currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, is celebrating his birthday at an undisclosed location. Shabir has taken some time off and is out with his family. He gave a glimpse of celebrating at a posh hotel without disclosing the location. 

Shabir's wife Kanchi Kaul took to social media and wrote an adorable birthday note for him. She shared a picture of Shabir and captioned it as, “The boy of my dreams. #HappyBirthdayMyLove.”

Check out the post here:


 
Shabir's co-actor Ruchi Savarn, who plays the role of Disha in Kumkum Bhagya, wished him by writing a note. Take a look below: 
Tags > Shabir Ahluwalia, Kanchi Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, TellyChakkar,

