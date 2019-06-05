Check out Karan Patel’s special gift for wife Ankita Bhargava

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for soaps like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kasamh Se to name a few. He is currently playing the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Recently, the actor gifted a unique ring to his wife Ankita Bhargava. It is a funky animal wrap ring resembling their pet dog Naughty. Karan and Ankita, who tied the knot in 2015, are proud parents to their adorable dog Naughty Patel. They consider Naughty as their son.

An excited Ankita took to her social media handle and shared a picture of the ring. She captioned the picture as, “Thnku for wrapping Naughty around my finger.”

Check out her post right here.