Check out Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Pooja Banerjee’s stunning swimwear looks

05 Jun 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee woos the audience with her acting chops and also stylish looks. Currently winning hearts by her portrayal of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress certainly loves to be in and around water.

Wondering why do we say so? Well, Pooja, who is a national level swimmer, recently was spotted chilling by the pool with co-stars Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes. The trio spend some time together and also clicked stunning underwater pictures.

The lady is not just acing her role in her ongoing show but is also setting the temperature soaring in her stylish swimwear.  Earlier this year, she grabbed eyeballs for her swimwear when she was chilling with her husband Sandeep, who is also a national level swimmer, while in Colombo. The actress, who also played a swimmer, Rewa Mathur in the show Swim Team, beautifully rocks her swimwear and gives style goals to her fans, who love to beat the pool.

Check out some of her pictures right here.

past seven days