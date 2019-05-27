Check out Mohsin Khan's ‘now and then’ picture!

MUMBAI:Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular and successful television actors. His role as Kartik in one of the longest-running serials, Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has made him a household name. He has gained extensive popularity through the show.

The actor has a massive fan following. His charming personality and appealing looks make his female fans go weak in the knees.

Mohsin is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. Newly, he shared a picture of his childhood days with his dad and compared it with the latest picture with his dad, and we must say everything changes but not the love of a father for his son.

Take a look at his Instagram picture right here: