Check out THIS Nach Baliye 9 contestant’s CUTE childhood picture

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is admired by her fans for her acting chops and style statements. The actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain her fans. Now, the actress is working hard for her new project, Nach Baliye 9, wherein she will be seen showcasing her dancing skills.

Recently, there were reports how the actress is putting her blood and sweat into her dance rehearsals by practicing for 14 hours rigorously. The actress is a hard-working personality, no doubt.

Anita is also an active social media user. She has shared a picture from her childhood in which she is seen standing by the wall posing in a purple and white frock with a million-dollar smile. She captioned the post as, “My 50-year challenge cos I’m TheCuriousCaseOfAnita And yes I would be styled differently #50yearchallenge.” By taking the recent trending FaceApp challenge, Anita hilariously called herself ‘The Curious Case Of Anita.’

Take a look below.