Check out newly married Rakhi Sawant's honeymoon pictures

13 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant recently revealed that she has tied the knot with a UK-based businessman named Ritesh in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

She has also mentioned that her husband Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much.

The actress has shared a few pictures flaunting sindoor and red bangles on social media. Now, she posted pictures that she claims are honeymoon clicks.

Well, the pictures reflect only her, and Ritesh is still missing. The mystery continues!

Have a look!

