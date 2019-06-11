Check out Nikita Dutta’s remarkable transformation

MUMBAI: Nikita Dutta made her TV debut with Life OK's Dream Girl in 2015 and rose to fame with Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. Fans loved her chemistry with Namik Paul. She later played the female protagonist in the romantic thriller show Haasil opposite Zayed Khan and Vatsal Seth. She then stepped towards making Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold and will soon be seen in Shahid Kapoor's Arjun Reddy remake Kabir Singh.

The actress is also known for her fashion and style statements. Every time she steps out, she turns heads with her stylish looks. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps on sharing her stylish pictures and we can’t take our eyes off that. Her Instagram page gives us the glimpses of her different looks. We absolutely love browsing through her profile and observed a wonderful change in her personality. She has come a long way since she stepped into the world of glamour. She looks quite different in her first post on Instagram when compared with the last one.

Take a look below: