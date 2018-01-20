Check out: Nitin Goswami’s smart idea to keep himself fit

It is important to workout and stay fit amidst your daily routine.

Tinsel town celebs hardly get time out of their busy schedule to workout and maintain themselves well but there is a popular saying that where there’s a will there’s a way.

Talented actor Nitin Goswami, who is currently winning love from the audience as Vinayak on &TV’s popular daily Siddhi Vinayak, has found a new way of working out in between his shooting schedule.

Wondering what Nitin’s idea could be? Well, we are here to share it with you –

It takes around an hour time for Nitin to reach the sets of his show. So, Nitin gets down from his car midway and jogs for half an hour to his sets.

That’s a smart idea indeed!

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Nitin, he said, “As artists, we hardly get time to keep ourselves fit. So, I thought of utilizing my time smartly and invest some in working out. So, I get down midway for jogging to maintain myself. We hardly get time to sleep and hit the gym. So, I think that it’s a good way to keep myself fit.”

Way to go Nitin!