Check out: Preetika Rao’s travelogue

Actress Preetika Rao, who is still remembered as Aaliya from Colors’ much-loved Beintehaa, is on a sabbatical these days but she never misses a chance to make the most of her break by doing things she likes.

Being an avid traveller, she travelled to many places recently. She had recently been to London and Paris and captured some of the best memories in her camera and she shared some of them with us too, along with her lovely experience.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Preetika shared her experiences of being to the lovely locales. Read on to know more about her experience:

She said, “I had been to London and then I took a Euro train to Paris. I was quite keen to travel through a Euro train. I got down at the Gare du Nord station in Paris and had much time to roam around the area, click pictures and take the cab back to the airport. I was amazed to see the architecture of Paris which was quite artistic and gothic. There are beautiful balconies with colourful flowers. Paris is full of street-side restaurants and cafeterias. The cobbled streets of stone add to the old world charm."

"Although the place is very tourist friendly, one has to be aware of pick pocketers since the city is infamous for thieving. The vegetarians would have a tough time because it’s very difficult to find vegetarian food. I could only help myself with salads and breads during my stay in Paris. I had to cut short my trip to Paris because of some work commitments hence I missed out on all the tourist destinations, but the city is so romantic that I would definitely love to go there sometime in the future on my honeymoon,” she added.

Narrating a lovely incident, she mentioned, “I also went to a McDonalds at the airport where they had a different system of an electronic menu. All the options were non-veg. so just when I was wondering what to do, I spotted a South Indian guy who was there at the counter. I told him to help me out as I was a vegetarian. He got me a special veggie burger, made especially for me, off the menu. Thanks to him that I did not go hungry."

That's lovely, indeed.