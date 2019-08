MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well-known film and television personality. The actor, who is known for TV shows such as Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, is now gearing up for his new project. For the same, he is also sporting a new look.

He took to social media and shared his picture wherein he can be seen in salt and pepper hair, and is also sporting a moustache.

He captioned his photos as, "New day..... new project.... new look..... let’s ROCK&ROLL babeeee!!"

Take a look below: