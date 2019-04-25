Check out Randeep Rai’s First Audition for Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Rai debuted in television with O Gujariya in 2014 and was quite appreciated for his chocolate boy looks and acting capabilities. He then shone as a performer in Diya Aur Baati Hum, until Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai came his way.

Stardom doesn’t come easily, but Randeep Rai was lucky to have garnered such positive response from fans by playing the lead role in the series Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. His show is enjoying the highest position in the TRP charts ever since the show went on floors, and the love from the viewers seems to be increasing with each passing day.

His role as Sameer Maheshwari is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show.

Take a look at his video when he gave the audition for playing the lead role in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai: