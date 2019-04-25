News

Check out Randeep Rai’s First Audition for Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Rai debuted in television with O Gujariya in 2014 and was quite appreciated for his chocolate boy looks and acting capabilities. He then shone as a performer in Diya Aur Baati Hum, until Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai came his way.

Stardom doesn’t come easily, but Randeep Rai was lucky to have garnered such positive response from fans by playing the lead role in the series Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. His show is enjoying the highest position in the TRP charts ever since the show went on floors, and the love from the viewers seems to be increasing with each passing day.      

His role as Sameer Maheshwari is something one can’t stop adoring and is one of the prime reasons for the continued success of the show.

Take a look at his video when he gave the audition for playing the lead role in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai:

Tags > Randeep Rai, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Gujariya, Diya Aur Baati, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Neha Bhasin and Guru Randhawa on the sets of Sa...

Neha Bhasin and Guru Randhawa on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor

past seven days