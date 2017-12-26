Check out: Ruhanika Dhawan’s ‘Merry’ Christmas at the Wagah Border

Christmas really turned out to be a ‘Merry’ one for the very cute and talented Ruhanika Dhawan!!!

Ruhanika, who is currently seen on Star Plus’ daily Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is on a vacation from work these days.

She is on a tour to North India and yesterday (25 December) she had an amazing time visiting the Wagah Border.

When TellyChakkar spoke to Ruhanika’s mom, Dolly Dhawan, she told us, “We are on a winter break these days. We went to Delhi and then went to seek blessings at the Golden Temple. Ruhanika is very patriotic and she expressed her desire to visit the Wagah Border so we planned to go for it the next day ie yesterday (25 December).

It was a huge crowd at the Wagah Border and people recognised Ruhanika. She was mobbed there. It’s such a nice feeling to see that people recognise her and they all love her so much. She had a nice experience there and she was very happy. We went for a quiet dinner and the people out there requested her to sing in the live orchestra. She sang for them and made them happy.”

“Today we are on a road trip to Manali. The temperature of Manali is zero degrees now and Ruhanika is looking forward to enjoy her first snowfall. We will leave for Shimla afterwards to ring in the New year,” she concluded.

