Check out Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande’s stunning performance in Nach Baliye 9 premiere episode

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is soon set to return to the television screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Season 9 is being produced by none other than Salman Khan. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.



Hosted by the talented Manish Paul, the dance competition is going to be judged by actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan. The show is all set to premiere on 19 July. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes.



Now, according to the reports, the premiere episode is set to air in mid-July and a lot of preparation is going on to make it a grand event. For one of the entertaining acts, actor Abigail Pande and choreographer Sanam Johar, who have been invited as a guest couple to perform, will be seen performing on a hot air balloon. Speaking about the act, Sanam told the media, “Our performance had a hot air balloon as a part of it! After years of experience, I have reached a level of confidence. However, Abigail got a bit nervous as we had to perform with the hot air balloon being suspended from the top of the stage. I am sure that the audience will love our act more than the fun we had while performing.” The duo was the runner ups of the 8th season of Nach Baliye.



Sanam and Abigail were the runner ups of the 8th season of Nach Baliye.



Take a look at the pictures of Sanam and Abigail: