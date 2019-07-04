Check out Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal’s look from Nach Baliye 9’s grand premiere

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye, is soon set to return to TV screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting.

In addition to the concept, the show will have a grand premiere wherein former participants and popular actors have been roped to perform. Miley Jab Hum Tum fame Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani will also participate in the premiere episode.

Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared his and wife Sanaya’s look from the show. Take a look below.

Nach Baliye 9 will hit the screens from 20th July.