Not just the audience but actors are also fans of the ace actress Madhuri Dixit and once such celeb who is awestruck by her persona is Tollywood actress Sayantika Banerjee.

Sayantika, who is known for Bengali flicks like Awara, Kelor Kirti and Power and is currently judging the second season of Colors Bangla's Bindass Dance along with Raj Chakraborty and Baba Yadav, has shared two gorgeous photos on Twitter with a caption, “Reliving my most fav avtar..Madhuri Dixit from hum apke hai Kayan.ahahaaa.#bindasdanceseason2.”

In the photos, she is seen wearing an ethnic attire in purple colour which is similar to what Dixit wore in a sequence in the superhit Bollywood film Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

According to a reliable source, 90s is the theme of an upcoming episode of Bindass Dance wherein Sayantika will be seen in this particular getup.

Here check out her tweet-

Reliving my most fav avtar..Madhuri Dixit from hum apke hai Kayan.ahahaaa.#bindasdanceseason2 pic.twitter.com/jWIpZHHPDK — Sayantika Banerjee (@sayantika12) October 23, 2017

Awesome! Isn’t it? So, gear up for the upcoming episode of the dance reality show which will be aired soon and stay hooked to this space for more updates.