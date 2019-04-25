Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s MINDBLOWING transformation!

: Shaheer Sheikh has had an impressive career, and looking at his graph, one can say that he has gained adoration and admiration with very passing day. With his chocolate boy looks, smile that can kill, and his fit and chiselled body, it is no surprise that he has a massive fan following.As an actor, Shaheer picked roles and portrayed them so wonderfully that made people wonder if he is the same in real life too! Shaheer started his career with the show Sanya but was well known as Vir Mehra from Kya Mast Hai Life. While he gained most recognition from his stint in Navya and grew all the more popular with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, he continues to impress the audience with his stint in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke on Star Plus.Standing tall at six feet two inches, youth icon Shaheer Sheikh, who was on his way to becoming a lawyer, found a calling in showbiz, and there has been no looking back for him. The actor has transformed himself wonderfully, and here we have a throwback picture of how he looked years ago and how he has evolved as an actor now.Show your love for Shaheer in the comments section below