Check out Sriti Jha's amazing collectibles!

12 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most successful actresses on television. She has been seen in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya, where she essays the role of Pragya. She has become a household name and has a massive fan following.

Most of us like to collect certain things that we like. Well, Sriti too has a hobby of collecting a lot of things that are very precious to her.

Recently, she shared a post of her Harry Porter collection. She captioned it saying, 'Dumbledore’s got style” - phineas nigellus black/ kigsley shacklebolt #harrypotter #hogwarts #potterhead.'

past seven days