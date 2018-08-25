News

Check out Ssharad Malhotra’s new pictures!

MUMBAI: Trust actor Sharad Malhotra to even make dorky look hot! He has been constantly impressing his fans with his looks and TV’s chocolate boy has made his fans happy one more time. The actor, in his latest photoshoot, looks simply dashing. Dressed in casual wear with retro round glasses and a book in his hand, brings out the perfect definition of a good-looking good boy..

(Also Read: Sharad Malhotra off to Paris)

“I wanted to try something different and the washroom setting was amazing. It added to the appeal of the pictures. I am glad about how the pictures have turned out. I have been getting a great response to the pictures,” says Ssahrad.


The actor has a few versions of the pictures and all we can say is that he has won our hearts with all of them.

(Also Read: Ssharad Malhotra to play Anurag in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?)


“I hope my fans have loved the pictures as much as I have. I have been really excited about how they would turn out to,” he says.
