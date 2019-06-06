Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani’s adorable picture with her daughter Stuti

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is best known for her portrayal of Dayaben Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, the actress shared a super adorable picture on her social media handle. She took to the photo-sharing app and shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Stuti Padia.

Take a look at her post right here:

Earlier, she had also shared the picture of her new fancy car. She had taken to Instagram to show off her fancy new Audi and captioned the picture as '#mycaraudi'. Check out her post here.

Disha Vakani started her career as a stage actress in Gujarati theatre and went on to play supporting roles in Hindi films like Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar. She became a household name for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008. She has been missing from the show for a while and there were speculations that she might be back on the show very soon.