News

Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani’s adorable picture with her daughter Stuti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jun 2019 03:13 PM

MUMBAI: Disha Vakani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is best known for her portrayal of Dayaben Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Recently, the actress shared a super adorable picture on her social media handle. She took to the photo-sharing app and shared an adorable picture of her daughter, Stuti Padia.

Take a look at her post right here:

Earlier, she had also shared the picture of her new fancy car. She had taken to Instagram to show off her fancy new Audi and captioned the picture as '#mycaraudi'. Check out her post here.

Disha Vakani started her career as a stage actress in Gujarati theatre and went on to play supporting roles in Hindi films like Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar. She became a household name for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2008. She has been missing from the show for a while and there were speculations that she might be back on the show very soon.

Tags > Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Disha Vakani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Actors come together for an initiative ‘Walk For...

Actors come together for an initiative ‘Walk For Mangroves’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh

past seven days