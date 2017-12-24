Hot Downloads

News

Check out: Tej dons Aamir's PK garb in Chandrakanta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 04:04 PM

Balaji Telefilms’ popular fantasy drama Chandrakanta that airs on Colors is unfolding some exciting twists and turns in its recent episodes.

The loyal audience would know, Chandrakanta (Madhurima Tuli) is now on a mission to take revenge from Iravati (Urvashi Dholakia).

It’s always good to have a helping hand. Isn’t it?

To support Chandrakanta in her mission, Tej (Ajay Arya) will come up with an idea.

Our source informs us, Tej will disguise himself as a magician to fool Iravati. His only motive is to take revenge from Iravati by taking the disguise look. His look will be loosely based on the look of Aamir Khan in the movie PK.

Now, it would be interesting to watch whether Tej succeeds in his mission or not.

When we contacted Ajay, he told TellyChakkar, “It’s difficult to shoot while wearing a Ghaghra which is quite heavy but its fun shooting for this sequence. It’s quite tough to run while wearing such a heavy attire so hats off to all the ladies who carry it and do a lot of things with such an ease.”

Are you guys excited to watch this track? Drop in your comments below.

Keep reading this space for more updates.





