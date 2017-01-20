Check out the interesting must watch video of Saurav

Who said there is no dosti and only competition among the actors of T-town?

Well, actor Anindya Chatterjee ‏has shared a video on twitter which features his co-actor cum buddy Saurav Das ‏singing a popular Hindi song.

Anindya has also praised his friend saying, “Here comes the superstar of last night. What a mad talent you are @iamsaaurav.”

When we buzzed Saurav to know more about the ‘last night’, he shared, “We were just having ‘us’ time. Many of my friends were there like Vikram (Chatterjee), Indrasish (Roy) and Gaurav (Chakrabarty).”

Talking about his singing talent, the lad quipped, “I am basically a singer first than an actor. I used to sing in my own band called Rahein. We were selected for India's Got Talent finale auditions in Mumbai.”

Then why singing took a backseat? He replied, “It’s because of acting. I hardly got time to continue it. However, I want to focus on both singing and acting. I am starting singing all over again with my band.”

Great going, young man!

Here check out the video.