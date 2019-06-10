News

Check out the latest promo of Nach Baliye 9

10 Jun 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: The popular celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye, is all set to return to the television screens with its ninth Season, and fans can’t wait for it to begin. Now to escalate the curiosity of audience, the makers have released a promo of their upcoming season.

The makers captioned the video as, “Guess what's the next happening thing!!! #NachBaliye9!! Stay tuned for more! #New #NewPromo #NewPost #DanceShow #Dance". 

Take a look at the promo right here. 


Reportedly, along with real life couples, Nach Baliye 9 will see exes coming on the show as jodis. Though the probable list continues to remain a mystery, but many names have been copping up. Going by reports, some popular exes including Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic are likely to be seen in the upcoming season. The show is expected to go on air next month. 
